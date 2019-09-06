The "very special Nurse Stevenson" lays down her drill after half century's dedication to child dental care.


There was something fitting about meeting up with Jan Stevenson straight from the dentist's chair.

Vanity would normally have kept us well clear of public scrutiny until the face-deforming injections had worn off, but after 54 years as a school dental nurse it was safe betting Jan would take it in her stride. She did.

More than half a century's a heck of a long time to have told children to open wide.

When she retired in July it wasn't because she was

