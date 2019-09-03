In response to Jim Adams, (Letters, September 2), I agree with what he says most people aspire to get out of life. But I must point out that above the material things listed, everybody has the right to feel safe in their everyday dealings with life in New Zealand.

Homelessness has become such a large problem on the streets of Rotorua.

On Sunday night, we had a new member of the homeless storm into our bar on Tutanekai St about 8.30pm, making two American customers having dinner feel so uncomfortable they immediately asked for a taxi so they could return to their accommodation at Peppers on the Point.

My staff also felt threatened by the behaviour and language used at them.

I arrived and helped remove this man and calmed a tense situation. He went on to threaten the owner of another business, which was forced to contact our Street Wardens, who summoned the police.

While I walk past homeless people openly smoking dope, congregating around public toilets, drinking Codys cans or passed out on the grass or beanbags, I will try and feel responsible and blame myself for their woes, as I work to aspire to the things Jim Adams' lists.

Reg Hennessy

Rotorua



What makes a good councillor?

I would like to respond to John Pakes (Letters, September 2) on what makes a good councillor.

He puts empathy at the top and business profit and loss near last.

Our councillors are spending other people's money (yours and mine). Take, for instance, the failed CBD cycleway.

As for empathy; who brought about a nightshelter for the homeless? It was the dogged determination of one individual - Tiny Deans.

We need a large portion of business acumen and a dash of empathy to balance the needs of everyone.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

