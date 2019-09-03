In response to Jim Adams, (Letters, September 2), I agree with what he says most people aspire to get out of life. But I must point out that above the material things listed, everybody has the right to feel safe in their everyday dealings with life in New Zealand.

Homelessness has become such a large problem on the streets of Rotorua.

On Sunday night, we had a new member of the homeless storm into our bar on Tutanekai St about 8.30pm, making two American customers having dinner feel so uncomfortable they immediately asked for a taxi so they

