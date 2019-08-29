On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Nine of Tauranga's 10 mayoral candidates came out to answer the big questions at the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Candidates Forum on Wednesday night.
Just under 200 people - old and young - watched the forum live at Baycourt, and the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has reported its livestreamed video of the event on Facebook received more than 13,000 views.
The event's MC, chamber chief executive Matt Cowley, had a red card at the ready but did not have to use it, though a few people had their answers cut off when they ran out of time.
Here aresome highlights from some of the big topics.
Brownless and Clout were the only two to put their hands up and back the controversial begging bylaw the council launched in April, and reaffirmed support for this week .
Later, Powell said using a bylaw to "sweep the homeless out of the city" was not a plan.
Brownless denied the council was trying to move the homeless out. It was working with social agencies and the Government, which was responsible for welfare, to help those people.
"The bylaw has stopped people sleeping within 5m of some poor shopkeeper's doorway... and I actually thought it had the support of downtown Tauranga," he said, to some applause.
Business and the CBD
Powell said the CBD was in "crisis" and the council lacked empathy for the retailers.
Brownless said that "despite [his] leadership" the city's GDP growth was leading New Zealand.
Wallen and Powell, along with Andrew Hollis and Christopher Stokes, were for the council giving financial assistance to the CBD retailers during the construction disruption, though Powell said ratepayers should not be subsidising businesses.
Stokes wanted cruise passengers charged a tariff that could be used to support businesses.
Robson said commercial ratepayers had for years, not been paying their fair share compared to other councils around New Zealand, and a better rating differential was needed.
On a question about a possible economic downturn, Clout said the council should "not waste a good recession" and it may present an opportunity to get some construction over the line for less.
Poll results
An informal and unscientific poll conducted on the Bay of Plenty Times website after the event asked readers which candidate impressed them most in the forum.
With 808 responses, Brownless led the poll on 267 votes with Powell close behind on 212. Clout was on 155 with Robson next with 94.
There is no guarantee the people who responded to the poll did actually watch the forum.