Nine of Tauranga's 10 mayoral candidates came out to answer the big questions at the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Candidates Forum on Wednesday night.

Just under 200 people - old and young - watched the forum live at Baycourt, and the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has reported its livestreamed video of the event on Facebook received more than 13,000 views.

The event's MC, chamber chief executive Matt Cowley, had a red card at the ready but did not have to use it, though a few people had their answers cut off when they ran out of time.

Here are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.