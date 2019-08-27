In April 2019, a controversial bylaw banning begging and rough sleeping in key Tauranga shopping areas came into effect. The bylaw has been applauded by retailers who had been struggling to deal with increasing numbers of anti-social behaviour from people on the street. But is the bylaw legal? Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates why there are concerns the Tauranga City Council could be facing a $150,000 lawsuit, and what they are doing about it.

Tauranga City Council has voted in favour of continuing a hardline bylaw banning begging and rough sleeping from certain parts of the city - despite a legal

