COMMENT:

I stood at the hospital bedside of my young Hawke's Bay Black Power brother Petera Smith.

He was in a coma and on life support. I whispered my nickname for him "Sione" into his ear. "Sione, brother D here, we love you, don't leave us".

It was an aspirational encouragement. But aspiration was the issue at hand, not enough oxygen naturally available in Petera's system for him to survive without mechanical support.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Later, in the evening, when we gathered for prayers, his pastor shared the likely sad prognosis, yet expressed hope in God, and if his will was to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.