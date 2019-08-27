BAY NEW BITES

Young swimmers from all over Northland and as far as Auckland gathered to compete in this year's Bay of Islands Spring Championships.

The carnival, organised and hosted by the Bay of Islands Swimming Club at its base, Te Papawai community pool in Kawakawa, was held on August 17-18.

Club Vice President Roberta Welling said the weekend, where swimmers compete in each age group from under 9s to under 16 years, was a huge success.

"Mayor John Carter opened the pool up for warm up after an awesome address on Saturday morning.

"Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes did the same Sunday morning with the addition of a birthday song sung to her by everyone as it was her birthday.

"The fun wasn't only just in the pool; there were lots of raffle and spot prizes snapped up, along with a barbecue, coffee, home-baked goods and lots of positive vibes."

Winners included Dargaville's Bailie Schick, who took out the 12-year-old boys' 100m individual medley [IM], and Brayden Smith who won the 14-year-old boys' 100m IM.

Bream Bay's Fidel Poulsen won the 13-year-old boys' 100m IM, Luca Matenga won the 15-year-old boys' 100m IM, and Kori Brown the 15-year-old boys' 100m IM and 200m breaststroke.

The winner of the 14-year-old girls' 100m IM was Emilia Finer, with Samantha Dutton winning the 15-year-old girls' 100m IM and 200m breaststroke. Northwave's Kaia Derbyshire won the 10-year-old girls' 100m IM and Bay of Island's Layla Bell won the 9-year-old and under girls' 100m breaststroke.

About 60 youth belong to the Bay of Islands Swimming Club, which funds everything involved in putting on the championship event.

Welling thanked the sponsors who generously supported the event and everyone who attended and showed support.





Art auction

The annual Hospice Mid-Northland Art and Collectables Auction is getting bigger, brighter and better.

Tickets are now available for the popular October 11 fundraising event, which is jam-packed with new initiatives this year, including a new "buy now" table.

Hospice Mid Northland general manager Belinda Watkins with a sterling silver and malachite necklace made by Marlene Strode, one of many items for sale in the upcoming Art and Collectibles Auction.

The necklace. Photos / Peter de Graaf

The silent auction will see 100 of the best collectable antiques and artworks available, and with 24 local artists contributing to the live auction, this will be separated into three parts during the evening.

There will also be a Meet the Artist event and a preview of local artists' donated work at Bayleys In the North office in Kerikeri on September 26 from 5pm-7pm.

Last year more than 200 original artworks, antiques and collectables were up for grabs, including donated artworks for sale made by Ngawha prison inmates.

The auction, held at the Turner Centre, runs from 5.30pm-11pm this year, and there will be a public viewing with pre-bidding from 10am-2pm.

Tickets are just $50 per person, with early bird pricing on table bookings at $450 available until September 21.

This includes a new menu for the buffet dinner and a glass of wine on arrival. There will also be a door prize and raffles on the night. Dress is formal, smart attire.

Phone 09 407 7799 or email fundraising@hospicemn.org.nz to buy tickets.

Tall tales

Head along to the Duke of Marlborough for a weekend of tall tales, wild yarns and lie-spinning at the inaugural Tall Tales Festival from August 30-31.

The Tall Tale and Short Story competition features storytelling from the public and high school students on Friday from 6pm and Saturday from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

Head along to the Duke of Marlborough's inaugural Tall Tales Festival this weekend. Photo / Supplied

This will be followed by the "Righteous or Reprobate ... would they lie to you?" event on Saturday from 6.30pm which will see two teams made up of local politicians and personalities bluffing and blagging tall tales that may or may not be true. The audience decides the winner.

Contact the Duke reception at info@theduke.co.nz or 09 403 7829 for tickets and more information.

Kerikeri vision

A new community group aiming to get Kerikeri residents more involved in shaping their town will launch its vision at a public meeting at the Turner Centre on September 4.

The vision is based on feedback from a series of community meetings and the views of more than 1000 residents.

Speakers will include Ash Howell of Whangārei and Grant Harnish and Sarah Greener of Focus Paihia, a community group which transformed Paihia and provided the inspiration for the new group called Our Kerikeri.

The doors will open at 6pm and the meeting starts at 6.30pm. The next step is to come up with concrete projects to improve the town.

Participants are asked to bring a plate of food to share.

Meet candidates

A meet the candidates evening is being held in the Paihia War Memorial Hall on Williams Rd from 7pm tonight.

Candidates standing for the mayoralty, the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward of the Far North District Council, the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board and the northern coastal ward of the Northland Regional Council are invited to speak. Other candidates are welcome to attend.

The meeting is organised by the Paihia and Districts Residents and Ratepayers Association, whose AGM at 5.30pm will precede the candidates meeting.

Dictionaries gifted

The Bay of Islands Rotary Club are putting smiles on kids' faces by dishing out dozens of dictionaries to local schools.

Every year the club gives out dictionaries to Year 4 pupils, each with the pupil's name written on the inside and presented during assembles.

Rotary Club spokesperson Donna Smith said it's amazing to see the smiles on children's faces.

"They are so happy to call something their own and to learn from during their school time.

"The schools we have gifted to so far have been Paihia, Opua, Oromahoe, Karetu, Russell, Whangaruru, and Waikare, with a couple of schools to give to yet. It is an honour to be a part of the awesome work the Rotary does for the community."

Beauty comp

Budding beauty queens can try their hand at winning the title of Miss Far North and Little Miss Far North.

The show is now in its seventh year and will be held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on October 12.

Entries are open for the Miss Far North and Little Miss Far North competitions. Pictured is Charlotte Chapman-Kete, last year's Miss Far North winner. Photo / White Locket Boutique Photography

The categories are Miss Far North, for contestants aged 13-25, and Little Miss Far North for girls aged 12 and under.

During the 10 weeks leading up to the show contestants take part in weekend classes for deportment, etiquette and poise. They learn modelling and dance routines along with a photo shoot, hair and make-up.

Director/choreographer Alarnya Ashby said the evening would be more than a stereotypical "catwalk-type beauty pageant" and a great experience for all who entered.

For more information, email alarnya@gmail.com.

Cardboard wanted

The Paihia Waitangi Kindergarten is on the lookout for donations of spare cardboard or paper.

Tamariki are keen to create artistic masterpieces with the upcycled card and paper, which can include advertising flyers, brochures or maps.

If you or your business can help, please phone 09 402 7365.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.