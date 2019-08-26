I don't know why there is so much resistance to electric cars, they have definitely got a place in our society - as long as you don't need to tow anything which is 99 per cent of us.

And for a daily commute of 100km they are ideal. I have owned an electric car for about three years and had no trouble with it whatsoever.

I bought a secondhand 2014 model for $16,000.

Plus $500 for a 3-pin charger so I can charge it overnight at home.

I haven't noticed any substantial increase in my power bill since getting the

