I don't know why there is so much resistance to electric cars, they have definitely got a place in our society - as long as you don't need to tow anything which is 99 per cent of us.

And for a daily commute of 100km they are ideal. I have owned an electric car for about three years and had no trouble with it whatsoever.

I bought a secondhand 2014 model for $16,000.

Plus $500 for a 3-pin charger so I can charge it overnight at home.

I haven't noticed any substantial increase in my power bill since getting the car - in fact I haven't noticed any at all.

I've just got back from my yearly service and WOF test. All it needed was one wiper blade to pass and that's not the best part - the bill was only $292.

So if you fall into that category of commuting, change to electric and you will be laughing all the way to the bank. Happy motoring.



Gavin Muir

Rotorua



Housing decision

Hooray! At last we have a Housing Minister with some common sense. I refer to Megan Woods' decision to decline housing on the Waiteti flood plain.

One would have thought that the present Rotorua Lakes Council would have shown more sense after their predecessors approved the Pioneer Properties subdivision on the Ngongotahā Stream flood plain, which was flooded last year.

As we approach local body elections it is time to reflect on the need for new ideas, fresh faces and fewer toadies on the council.

Bear in mind Mudtopia, green cycleway, CBD decline, foolish parking meters and council debt. (Abridged)

David Field

Ngongotahā

