Sorry, Alf Hoyle (Letters, August 22) but I have to strongly disagree with you regarding Kiwis not picking up dog droppings.

As a dog walker, I have never left the house without my poo bags. They are discreetly contained in a small holder attached to the lead. I see many owners with the same set-up to clean up after their dog.

Of course, there are some that don't bother but I think that is the minority.

Susan Gawlik

Rotorua

Further to Jim Adams (Letters, August 20) promoting the case of dogs being allowed in the Rotorua CBD area, I would like to take the opportunity to add my support to this long-overdue change. Let's face it, pets, and dogs in particular, have increasingly become an important part of family life today, and where people go, dogs also go.

Furthermore, with Rotorua a major tourism destination, we must be seen to be a dog-friendly city, rather than deter visitors as is the case today.

The majority of cities in New Zealand have a dog-friendly policy - why don't we? Even in Sydney, contrary to Alf Hoyle's (Letters, August 22) suggestion, I was there recently, and dogs are part of the life over there, including in cafes and shops.

Sydney even promotes publicly "A Dog-Friendly City". Why don't we?

Kay Hurzeler

Rotorua

Alf Hoyle's letter about dog owners, (Letters, August 22), enraged me.

I live in Ngongotaha and have a very much loved dog that I walk every day, rain or shine.

I always have dog bags in my pocket and pick up after my dog, every time she goes "number twos".

A lot of my friends have dogs also, and I know they too, carry bags with them. (Abridged)

Bev Oakley

Ngongotaha

With reference Alf Hoyle's letter (August 22), let me assure you, Alf in the Rozelle, Balmain area of Sydney dogs are encouraged to go into cafes, markets, shops, etc.

They are seen on many streets and in many parks off the lead in places; you do not see poo on the streets because, like dog owners here, they do pick after the dogs.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

