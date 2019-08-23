COMMENT:

The dud 2018 Census can damage Rotorua.

In the census the collection response rate of Māori was only 68.2 per cent. This compares with 88.5 per cent in the last census (and 93.1 per cent in 2006).

The poor result can affect Māori and Pākehā alike in Rotorua.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Funding for our hospital depends partly on how well-off our people are. The basic data comes from the census.

With a dud census, the deprivation level of our community is a guess.

If Lakes DHB doesn't get enough money, it affects everybody who needs treatment, Pākehā as well as Māori.

The

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.