How great it was to have Steven Adams in town this week, seeing the buzz and excitement on the kids' faces, just to be in the presence of the NBA star was powerful to see.

Regardless of what any adults think of Adams, and the hysteria created among the kids, the young people love him and are clearly inspired by him.

Steven is definitely his own man, he does things his own way, in his own time – like choosing if and when he will play for the Tall Blacks.

Not everything he says or does is going to suit

