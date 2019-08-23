On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
If the young ballers are to achieve their NBA dreams a lot of stars will have to align, the right development at the right time, and as they get older through high school, the proper training and working hard to get the absolute physical best out of themselves – and even then, they are unlikely to get to the heights of Steven who has played more NBA games than any other Kiwi.
Adams' achievements in the NBA has definitely rubber-stamped New Zealand on the basketball world map, and he has certainly generated massive interest and love for the game here – all in all an amazing impact from one man.
It goes to show what a role model can do. Rather than knock our high achievers, we should enjoy stars having a presence, especially here in the regions.
Adams has inspired more than just basketballers – athletes from many other sports have had the chance to see him in the flesh this week, see that he's human, and believe that they can make it too if they work hard.
As well as these fleeting visits from global stars, we need to ensure we develop our local talent as well.
Any resource that supports developing more local sporting talent is an investment into more than just those athletes, it is an investment into inspiring the next generations in our community.
The more excellent youth we can retain and promote in the Bay, the better for raising the whole bar across the community.
Not all US scholarships are all they are cracked up to be, and there is a great chance for local business to get on board behind local athletes or teams to remain here, and a great way for those businesses to positively promote their brand.
Well done to all the basketball fraternity here in Hawke's Bay for making the Steven Adams visit happen, and as great as it was, we need to make sure the momentum from such fleeting visits lives on.
Marcus Agnew is the health and sport development manager at Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust and a lecturer in sports science at EIT.