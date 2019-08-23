How great it was to have Steven Adams in town this week, seeing the buzz and excitement on the kids' faces, just to be in the presence of the NBA star was powerful to see.

Regardless of what any adults think of Adams, and the hysteria created among the kids, the young people love him and are clearly inspired by him.

Steven is definitely his own man, he does things his own way, in his own time – like choosing if and when he will play for the Tall Blacks.

Not everything he says or does is going to suit everyone, but you have to remember he is still a young guy, living in a surreal world, and still finding his way and trying to make sense of it all.

He is what he is, forged from the experiences life have thrown his way. Like him or not, the kids love him, or are at least fascinated by him.

I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time with him, and he struck me as a down to earth genuine guy, with his head screwed on.

He's probably not your typical professional athlete – he brings an air of nonchalance. Rather than pumping with intensity and slick professionalism, he prefers to casually cruise about with the kids.

Not drumming anything serious into the kids, all about keeping it fun. His casual attire and demeanour makes him kind of real, and that maybe even helps the kids believe that they can achieve too.

The reality of course is that only four Kiwis have ever made it to the NBA , and Steven knows that precious few will be gifted with the height and athletic ability he has, so he will be conscious of not pumping the kids' dreams up too high – hence his message is keep it fun and do well at school.

If the young ballers are to achieve their NBA dreams a lot of stars will have to align, the right development at the right time, and as they get older through high school, the proper training and working hard to get the absolute physical best out of themselves – and even then, they are unlikely to get to the heights of Steven who has played more NBA games than any other Kiwi.

Not achieving those lofty heights is absolutely okay too, it's just stating a reality.

Aspiring to those heights via hard work and a positive mindset will take the kids places anyway, be it in the sports arena or the life arena.

Adams' achievements in the NBA has definitely rubber-stamped New Zealand on the basketball world map, and he has certainly generated massive interest and love for the game here – all in all an amazing impact from one man.

It goes to show what a role model can do. Rather than knock our high achievers, we should enjoy stars having a presence, especially here in the regions.

Adams has inspired more than just basketballers – athletes from many other sports have had the chance to see him in the flesh this week, see that he's human, and believe that they can make it too if they work hard.

As well as these fleeting visits from global stars, we need to ensure we develop our local talent as well.

Any resource that supports developing more local sporting talent is an investment into more than just those athletes, it is an investment into inspiring the next generations in our community.

The more excellent youth we can retain and promote in the Bay, the better for raising the whole bar across the community.

Not all US scholarships are all they are cracked up to be, and there is a great chance for local business to get on board behind local athletes or teams to remain here, and a great way for those businesses to positively promote their brand.

Well done to all the basketball fraternity here in Hawke's Bay for making the Steven Adams visit happen, and as great as it was, we need to make sure the momentum from such fleeting visits lives on.

Marcus Agnew is the health and sport development manager at Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust and a lecturer in sports science at EIT.