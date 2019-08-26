Rotorua woman Kirsty Gerlach has been described as a "medical miracle".

Two years on from her diagnosis with the most aggressive form of motor neurone disease - bulbar palsy, she is still alive and her attitude is something to be admired.

Gerlach is a well-known and loved Rotorua figure. From her involvement in her church to owning a successful audiology clinic Kirsty Gerlach Hearing for many years.

Now her journey has been made into a short documentary film, which Gerlach wants to share with every person who has touched her life in the Rotorua community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Things for Gerlach had taken

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.