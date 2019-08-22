BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay ballet students danced the weekend away at Forum North's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre earlier this month. From August 9-11 the theatre buzzed with dance activity as genres from ballet to lyrical, jazz, tap contemporary, musical theatre and character were performed by dancers taught by teachers from dance schools in Northland only.

"What is so special about this competition is that it brings together just the local dance schools from the Far North to the Brynderwyns," said Bream Bay ballet teacher Kristin Orr.

Northland Ballet and Dance, a non-profit organisation which aims to promote and provide dance opportunities for young

Showcase of dancing

