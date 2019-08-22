BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay ballet students danced the weekend away at Forum North's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre earlier this month. From August 9-11 the theatre buzzed with dance activity as genres from ballet to lyrical, jazz, tap contemporary, musical theatre and character were performed by dancers taught by teachers from dance schools in Northland only.

"What is so special about this competition is that it brings together just the local dance schools from the Far North to the Brynderwyns," said Bream Bay ballet teacher Kristin Orr.

Northland Ballet and Dance, a non-profit organisation which aims to promote and provide dance opportunities for young dance students in Northland, runs the competition with volunteers.

This was their 51st annual competition, and the adjudicator was Tessa Wilson.

"This is the favoured weekend for local dancers on the dance calendar to compete and be encouraged in a small supportive environment their dance performance on stage," said Orr.

Representing Bream Bay were dancers from Bream Bay Ballet in the Saturday night group sections, while Bream Bay's Pulse Dance Studio was represented in the Saturday night group sections and duos, trios and individual sections throughout the weekend.

Showcase of dancing

Bream Bay's Pulse Dancers were in action again last weekend, this time at the Showcase Regional competitions in Whangārei.

Showcase is one of Australia's largest dance competitions and awards more than $180,000 in cash and prizes each year – this was the first time it has held regional competitions.

Dance Studio's high-performing soloists at the Showcase Regional competition last weekend: Shanelle Rae (left), Ruby Stewart and Rowan McInnes. Photo/Supplied

Pulse's Ruby Stewart won senior regional champion, placing first overall after winning the jazz section and being awarded platinum gold for all her solos, and winning outstanding technique. She has qualified to compete in dancer of the year at nationals in Christchurch in January.

Fellow Pulse dance Rowan McInnes has also qualified for dancer of the year, placing 6th overall at the weekend with high gold for all her solos, while Shanell Rae won gold for her jazz performance and high gold for contemporary.

Three Pulse groups also competed, all winning higher than gold for their performances.

Teacher Krystal Williams-Tuhoro said the dancers are working well towards the national young performer awards, held in Palmerston North in October.

"The team are a good group of dedicated and supportive kids."

Meet your candidates

Local body elections are coming up, and with long-time representative Phil Halse stepping aside from Bream Bay, the competition for his seat is heating up.

Incumbent Shelley Deeming will face challenges from Ken Couper, Peter Grant, Olli Krollman, Tom Paki and Iain Robertson for the ward's two available positions.

Two candidates have put their names forward for the one Northland Regional Council seat – David Lourie and incumbent Rick Stolwerk.

Your chance to meet all the would-be representatives is coming up soon at a Meet the Candidates evening hosted by Ruakākā Parish Residents and Ratepayers Association and the Waipū Residents and Ratepayers Association, 7pm September 10 at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre.

All Bream Bay Ward plus Whangārei District mayoral candidates have been invited to address the meeting. After the formal part of the meeting, a light supper will be served giving candidates a chance to mix and mingle with the audience.

Fun money raiser

Young Bream Bay College hockey players heading to the AIMS Games in Tauranga next month raised almost $3000 at a quiz night last week at the Waipū Razza.

The sports-themed night encouraged some imaginative fancy-dressing among the teams competing.

Winning quiz team "Causing A Racket" celebrate victory with quizmaster Jenni Carr and assistant Anita Carr. Team members are: Jordon McDonald, Kylie Welford, Neil Troost, Fleur Clare, Kim Abbott and Merian Nicholls. Photo/Julie Paton

Best dressed quiz night winning team Femme Fatale: Jo Brothers (left), Tania Ahrens, Jo Spring, Angela Amsterdam, Stephanie Gordon, Gail McKay. Photo/Julie Paton

Quiz team leaders Gavin Carroll (left) and Rick Stolwerk battle it out with marshmallows, monitored by quiz masters Jenni Carr (right) and Anita Carr. Photo/Julie Paton

This is the first time the college has entered a team and the players heading to Tauranga are: Ethan Carroll, Tremaine Quaife, George Trist, Liam Thornhill, Harris Lymburn, Jamie Greatorex, Kortez Hita-Duval, Jessica Cowpland, Rosie Wigram and Ebony Antony-Connor.

The winning quiz team were "Causing a Racket". Second-equal placed were the Sticky Sticks and Star Wars-themed Bream Bay Raiders – team leaders Gavin Carroll and Rick Stolwerk fought it out for the prize with a round of "Chubby Bunny", stuffing their mouths with marshmallows.

Carroll triumphed in the marshmallow-off to carry off the prize. Third-placed were The Camp Trampers, while best-dressed went to a group of women called "Femme Fatale" representing the US synchronised swimming team.

Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.