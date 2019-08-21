Once again the politicians believe that they can cure a problem simply by chucking money at it.

Well, sorry, but you can't.

All the millions in the world will not cure homelessness for a very simple reason - too much of it will be spent on research and paying people to "look into it".

There are not enough available houses, in my view, because many are being used as Airbnbs and those who own them have a very lucrative income, and building affordable houses in New Zealand is not an option.

They build "unaffordable" houses because it is more profitable.

So all that is going to happen is more money to pay to house homeless people in motels. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua



A dog's life

Jim Adams (Letters, August 20 ) will not have seen dog poo in Sydney as they are not allowed, only in parks and then on a lead.

As far as Kiwis picking up dog droppings, that's a laugh. When did you last see a dog walker with a plastic bag in hand? A rare sight indeed.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

