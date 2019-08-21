Once again the politicians believe that they can cure a problem simply by chucking money at it.

Well, sorry, but you can't.

All the millions in the world will not cure homelessness for a very simple reason - too much of it will be spent on research and paying people to "look into it".

There are not enough available houses, in my view, because many are being used as Airbnbs and those who own them have a very lucrative income, and building affordable houses in New Zealand is not an option.

They build "unaffordable" houses because it is more profitable.

