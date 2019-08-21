Like it or not, rugby is part of our culture. It takes us through highs and lows and unites us as a country.



So the All Blacks turned the tables big time but I don't want to comment on the rugby so much. Rather, I would like to comment on some wider issues raised by the test telecast.

The first is on a musical note. I felt the singing of the Australian national anthem was rather operatic in style and I don't know that it suits an anthem.

I feel it should be in tune, of course, but delivered in a straighter fashion that is stirring and proud rather than opera-frilly.

Advertisement

Don't mistake me here. I am a huge fan of good opera singing and love a good opera as much as the next man but the style does not easily fit, say, a country and western song. Or an anthem.

It's surely hard enough having to sing the line "Our land is girt by sea" anyway so it's best to keep it straight and straight-faced. I cannot recall having heard the word "girt" used in any other context in my entire life. I find it quaint and risible.

As you would expect, there are a couple of language issues as well.

The first is Mrs D's big bugbear. She seeks some clarity in the words used around "penalty". I can't argue with this one though it doesn't ruffle my feathers too much.

If you "get a penalty" you are surely the offender. In other words you have transgressed and are paying the price.

You have, if you like, "incurred" a penalty. But the commentators also use it to mean "awarded" which refers to the other team, the non-offenders, the ones who consequently might have a shot at goal.

It is confusing if you think about it so it's probably best not to.

I was disappointed on the night not to hear an oft-used phrase for some of the fuller-figured forwards.

Advertisement

There was at least one of the Wallabies players who merited being described as "a big unit" but none of the commentators seized the opportunity. It created, I feel, a bit of a hole in the commentary.

I did, however, quite enjoy the musical pun when one of the commentary team said he felt the yellow card was "very much on the minor scale". Nice.

In the post-match interviews I always expect to – even want to – hear clichés.

"Game of two halves" was a biggie in Fitzpatrick's day but there's still good mileage in "the boys got the points on the board", "we still had some left in the tank", "the boys dug deep", and "the boys played some good footy".

Some of the longer ones are there to be enjoyed as well. "Look, at the end of the day, when all's said and done, they just wanted it more and full credit to them".

Wyn Drabble

Or a half-time gem: "Look, we just need to create opportunities and we created some opportunities out there but in the second half we're really going to have to create some opportunities."

And so to one of my bugbears. Here you'll probably dismiss me as old-fashioned and set in my ways but that won't bother me. Let me come right out and say that I think the team should all wear exactly the same boots.

As they all gather for the haka or pile on top of each other in a melee there is a kaleidoscope of mismatched footwear with splashes of lurid orange or citrus lime.

Are they not the All Blacks? Or should they be called the All Blacks with Orange Highlights?

And their socks should always be up.

There! I've said it!

It only remains for me to say, full credit to the boys for coming away with the win.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.

'