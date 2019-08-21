Like it or not, rugby is part of our culture. It takes us through highs and lows and unites us as a country.


So the All Blacks turned the tables big time but I don't want to comment on the rugby so much. Rather, I would like to comment on some wider issues raised by the test telecast.

The first is on a musical note. I felt the singing of the Australian national anthem was rather operatic in style and I don't know that it suits an anthem.

I feel it should be in tune, of course, but delivered in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.