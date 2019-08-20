BAY NEWS BITES

More than 40 descendants of missionaries James and Charlotte Kemp gathered at the Kerikeri Mission Station earlier this month to commemorate their family ties to one of New Zealand's earliest settlements.

James and Charlotte helped establish the fledgling Christian mission in 1819. The historic Kemp House – originally built for Rev John Butler and his family – was named after the missionary couple, who acquired the house in the 1830s.

Kerikeri Mission Station property lead Liz Bigwood said it was a privilege to host some of James and Charlotte's descendants "and a particular pleasure to meet descendants of Ernest and Dory Kemp, who gifted Kemp House to the nation in 1974".

"We loved hearing stories from Ernest and Dory's grandchildren who remember Kemp House as 'granny and granddad's house' when they were children," she said.

Elsa Lindesay, Maggie Lindesay and Lanie Kemp - all descendants of missionaries James and Charlotte Kemp - in front of Kemp House during the commemoration. Photo / Supplied

For Roy Collett, his grandfather Ernest Kemp was a childhood hero who was widely respected and spoke fluent te reo from his years spent farming on the east coast.

Grandsons Nigel Robson and John Robson also recalled fond memories of their adventurous grandfather.

The event ties in with the Tūhono Kerikeri bicentennial celebrations, the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the mission at Kerikeri. It's also been 200 years since the arrival of James and Charlotte Kemp in New Zealand.

Another grandson of Ernest, Jim Kemp, presented a framed facsimile of pages from the original Kemp family bible to Liz Bigwood on behalf of the Kemp family.

"This was a wonderful gesture on behalf of the Kemp family, and we will make sure that it is displayed in an appropriate place inside Kemp House," Bigwood said.

"This is an important year; it was a pleasure to share this very special anniversary with so many of James and Charlotte's descendants."

Flashpacker awards

The owners of Hone Heke Lodge Flashpackers are "pretty chuffed" to have scooped their fifth award in five years.

David and Victoria Howells are celebrating their most recent win, the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence 2019.

Hone Heke Lodge Flashpackers owners David and Victoria Howells, with their children Ella and Joe, are celebrating another win for their lodge. Photo / Peter Jackson

The award follows winning Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence 2017 and 2018 and back-to-back Westpac Northland Business Awards with Chamber of Commerce for Customer Choice in Service in 2015 and 2016.

"It's taken five years of hard work and long hours and now people are talking about Hone Heke Lodge in Kerikeri as probably New Zealand's number one working hostel," the couple said.

Overseas backpackers who stay at Hone Heke Lodge help Kerikeri's economy by topping up the local workforce with seasonal workers, the Howells said.

The achievement coincides with another family celebration. David and the twins, Joe and Ella, recently became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Ahu Centre in Kaitaia.

The family said they are "honoured to be part of this wonderful community in Kerikeri and Northland which is without a doubt the best part of New Zealand. We look forward to what the future brings."

Celebrate dad

Help dad celebrate Father's Day by taking him to Big Boys Heritage Toys at Pioneer Village in Kaikohe on September 1.

There's heaps to do at the fun, family event which runs from 11am-2pm. Dads can view the hot rods on display and enjoy a variety of craft beer, while the kids are entertained with games, a bouncy castle, rides, a magician and giant bubbles.

There will also be stalls and live music, and an abundance of food including sausage sizzles, pancakes, hangi, sweets and mussel fritters.

Entry is just a gold coin.

Science fair

Residents can check out the latest innovative ideas and creative concoctions conjured up by Far North Science students during this year's Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair.

Year 7-13 students from a variety of schools in the Far North compete in the event, which showcases their projects.

Last year’s Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair Intermediate premier winner Malindi Reihana-Ruka of Springbank School. Malindi discovered that her home-made, organic varroa mite strips were more effective at combating bee mites than store-bought strips. Photo / Peter de Graaf

On August 29 residents can head along to the public viewing from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the Turner Centre.

The prizegiving is on August 30 from 5.30pm which is also open to the public.

The fair is divided into two categories; one is devoted to science projects and the other technology projects.

Each category is split into three age levels: Junior Year 7 and 8 students, intermediate Year 9 and 10 students and senior Year 11-13 students.

Turner Centre marketing and sales co-ordinator Iris Klapwijk said the diversity and quality of the projects at the fair continues to increase.

"Over the years, the sponsors and organisers have been delighted with both the level of participation from our schools and the quality and innovation shown in many of the students' exhibits," she said.

"This very high standard has been consistently demonstrated year after year."

Admission is free.

Visit www.sciencefairfarnorth.ac.nz for more information.

Repair cafe

Residents can take their damaged items to be repaired by volunteers at the next Paihia Repair Cafe on August 31.

Repair cafes connect people with others in the community who are happy to share their skills and knowledge, by fixing things like bikes and fishing gear, computers and other household items.

Not only does this save people money, it also reduces the amount of material going to landfill.

The Paihia event is at the Kaipatiki Ecohub Honey Centre, 195 Puketona Rd, between Waitangi and Haruru Falls, from 1pm to 4pm.

Don't forget to take a koha.

For more information or if you'd like to volunteer your skills phone Jane on 022 018 3366 or check out the group's Facebook page.

Daffodil day

Far North residents can support the Cancer Society of New Zealand by donating this Daffodil Day or attending a Daffodil Day breakfast.

The Bay of Islands Rotary Club is hosting a charity breakfast at Kingsgate Autolodge in Paihia on August 30 at 7.30am.

Tickets are available from Gold 'n Gifts and there will also be a collection in the last week of August on Williams Rd.

Meanwhile, the Daffodil Day breakfast at Northland College is fast becoming a tradition in Kaikohe.

Head along to the school on Mangakahia Rd and support the event on August 30 from 6am to 9am.

Tickets are $15 per person with cash sales at the door.

The Daffodil Day event has inspired people to come together and support the Cancer Society's work since 1990, while raising awareness of cancer in New Zealand.

Jazz club

The Turner Centre Jazz Club is excited to present Trudy Lile and Mojave on August 30.

Notorious for her energetic flair, Lile is a jazz flutist and vocalist, who performs regularly in Auckland, and has performed throughout New Zealand at jazz and arts festivals for the last 15 years.

Doors open at 5pm with the music starting at 6pm.

Tickets cost $10 at the door.

Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for details.

