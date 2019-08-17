The eyes have it.

Concentration and commitment, those eyes on the prize, the top step of the Junior Men's podium at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Val Di Sole in Italy, a couple of weekends ago.

The rider, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene from Rotorua.

For the young, rising star the run didn't feel like a winning one, at the time. "I had a nice safe start, then I was all over the place, trying to find my rhythm, trying to nail the lines as fast as I could," he says.

"Half-way down I let the brakes off a bit

