CAPTIONS: HBT160819johncoleman.JPG Beekeeper John Coleman wants to save the bee population and impart his knowledge on bees by leasing out hives. Photo / Warren Buckland HBT160819johncoleman1.JPGJohn Coleman loves looking after bees and wants others to share his enthusiasm. Photo / Warren Buckland HBT160819johncoleman2.JPG Lease out a hive and enjoy the benefits says John Coleman. Photo / Warren Buckland
John Coleman wants to help people make their own honey, and help save the Hawke's Bay bee population in the process.
Coleman, owner of Bee Rescue Ltd in Hastings, has been working with bees for the past seven years and has beentrained in disease management in bees.
"I retired from years in the hospitality industry. My love of bees, and their effects on food supply meant it was a natural progression for me to move into beekeeping."
To share his love for bees, Coleman is now leasing out fully serviced and managed hives to suitable homes in Hawke's Bay. He already has 100 around the region.
Hives would be leased out to people, even those living in urban areas of Hawke's Bay, on a case by case basis, he said.
"People do not need to fear bees.
"They are completely safe and friendly and invoke conversation and discussion on the wonders of such a small insect responsible single-handedly for providing one third of all foods for all humans' eating and diets, on our planet.
"It's an extraordinary fact. As the bee said 'if we go we are taking you with us'.
"Hives in homes can make a big difference to the bees' survival."
The past three seasons have been the worst in 30 years for bees in Hawke's Bay, he said.
"The reasons for that include climatic conditions, too many beekeepers and not enough food, overcrowding where disease becomes a major problem because there are too many hives in the same location."