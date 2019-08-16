CAPTIONS: HBT160819johncoleman.JPG Beekeeper John Coleman wants to save the bee population and impart his knowledge on bees by leasing out hives. Photo / Warren Buckland HBT160819johncoleman1.JPGJohn Coleman loves looking after bees and wants others to share his enthusiasm. Photo / Warren Buckland HBT160819johncoleman2.JPG Lease out a hive and enjoy the benefits says John Coleman. Photo / Warren Buckland

John Coleman wants to help people make their own honey, and help save the Hawke's Bay bee population in the process.

Coleman, owner of Bee Rescue Ltd in Hastings, has been working with bees for the past seven years and has been

