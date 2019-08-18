

A rare bit of green space in an industrial area will turn into a "shantytown" if trees are cut down to make way for another building as planned, says a neighbouring business owner.

The 7740sq m Hewletts Road Reserve is designated by Tauranga City Council for community buildings, with several already installed around its perimeter and leased by various clubs and groups.

But plans to cut down mature Norfolk pine trees in a 200sq m section of the reserve to install another building have alarmed the owners of two neighbouring businesses.

The council sent letters to neighbours earlier this month stating it had granted the Tauranga Model Railway Club a lease to develop a new clubroom on the reserve, following public consultation as part of a wider reserves document.

Advertisement

The T-shaped Hewletts Road Reserve is outlined in red. Graphic / Tauranga City Council

John Olds of John Olds Panelbeaters said the letter came as a surprise as it was the first he had heard of the proposal for the reserve next to his workshop.

He was concerned about the lack of direct consultation, as well as the prospect of losing valuable green space and - he understood - two 7m to 8m tall trees.

Olds said he did not begrudge the model train club's need for space but said there must be other places the clubroom could go that would not require trees to be cut down.

He was concerned the reserve would look messy, especially with some clubs bringing containers on site for storage.

"This reserve is just going to look like a shanty town."

Two trees would be removed to make way for a new building on the Hewletts Road Reserve. Photo / George Novak

Shane Hale of Sign Creations on the other side of the reserve, said it was a shame to see the council "cutting back on green space".

"It's nice in an industrial area to have some trees and a little bit of green space."

He felt there was room next to the other buildings to put another building, without having to encroach on the area with the trees.

Advertisement

His main concern was the lack of consultation.

"We've never had anyone knock on our door and ask us how we think this should pan out."

Some of the work from a Tauranga Model Railway Club display in 2016. Photo / File

Mark Smith, manager of spaces and places at the council, said a representative of the model railway club had approached adjoining clubs and businesses a year ago to discuss using the site for their clubroom before going to the council.

The proposal was in the draft Tauranga Reserves Management Plan that went out for public consultation between August and October last year. No opposition submissions were received.

Smith said trees would need to be cut down but would be replaced with "appropriate trees and shrubs".

Containers were not permitted without council permission.

The council was working with the club to find a spot for the new building. The club had not yet applied for resource consent.

Hewletts Rd was the best place for the club because the reserve was set aside for community buildings, the club's purpose met the purpose of the reserve and the club had "synergies" with other clubs on the reserve, Smith said.

A spokesman for the model railway club declined to comment.

The other clubs that lease space in the reserve are the BOP Coastal Cruisers, Lions Club of Mount Maunganui, Oceanside Street Rodders, Tauranga Classic Motorcycle Club, Bay Rodders and Tauranga Woodcrafters Club.

The Bay of Plenty Times was able to contact representatives of all but the cruisers and Oceanside clubs.

None were particularly concerned about plans for another building, provided the central green space used by all for events was retained.

Some said they wanted more information about exactly where the building would go, and to discuss the proposal with their members before taking a firm stance.

Others had concerns about the extra demand on parking.

Ross Chaytor, president of Bay Rodders, said there were already six clubs vying for parks, with surrounding businesses also using the reserve's car park for overflow.

His club had about 120 members and could have up to 60 cars at their events, he said.