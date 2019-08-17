It's about 4000km from Darwin to Perth, then add our visit to Margaret River plus diversions en route and we clocked about 5000km.

That's like driving from Cape Reinga to Wellington five times. But here's the thing: Aussie's as flat as the first pancake you cook. You know the one? It's edible, but has the odd dimple and pimple.

In the lucky country these things are invariably national parks with gorges, clear rock pools, gorgeous waterfalls and quirky rock formations.

As for the rest, well, clocking up miles in our campervans was a cinch. Set the cruise control at 100km

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.