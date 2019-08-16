How do locals feel about the spending of rates, footpaths, control of dogs and event promotion? This used to be revealed through an annual Community Satisfaction Survey report Rotorua Lakes Council would pay to be done by a surveying company. But the council has decided to stop this way of evaluating the community perception and instead look at what it says is a more accurate measure of its performance.

The community satisfaction survey measuring council services, which caused controversy during the last local election when it was released late, has been canned in favour of a new system that will cost more than $58,000 over three years.

The annual Community Satisfaction Survey, previously conducted by the National Research Bureau (NRB), gauged what residents thought of Rotorua Lakes Council's facilities and services.

Last year's survey was conducted by NRB but not published on the council website's list of all the previous surveys which date back to 2005. It was mentioned in the 2018 annual report.

Advertisement

The NRB 2018 results found people were "not very satisfied" with public toilets, city parking and roads in the district.

‌

People were "very satisfied" with the cleanliness and appearance of the city, beautification and landscaping, noise control and promotion of Rotorua as a destination.

But as part of its 2018-28 Long-term Plan, the council will now invite those who use council services and facilities to complete an online survey by a contracted company which will cost $58,680 over three years.

The results will be revealed in the annual report in October.

This is despite the controversy caused when the 2016 survey results were released after the election.

In the 2013 election year, the report was released in early-July, in 2010 it was released late-March and in 2007 it came out late-July. For the years between elections, the report was made public in July or August.

The 2017 survey was made public in mid-July and cost the council $18,500 plus GST, down from $27,000 plus GST in 2016. The lower price was because the questions had been "refined to reflect current performance measures", according to the council's chief executive.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the old measures provided information about how people perceived services to be.

Advertisement

NRB researcher Ken Sutton said this was the first year in a "very long time" the council did not go with the surveying company for the annual report.

Sutton said while no sampling method was perfect, the survey could offer a sample close to the population.

"The new survey method provides information about people's actual experience of a service," he said.

Residents could and did provide feedback in person, calls to the customer centre, via email, letter, social media and public consultations, he said.

Mayoral candidate Rob Kent said he was "not comfortable" with the council's shift in survey tactics.

Mayoral candidate Rob Kent. Photo / File

"It's too easy to cherry-pick," he said.

"It seems to be a trend with everything asking you to do a survey ... I don't know about you but I delete them."

Kent said an independent survey was needed to look at the good and bad and used to improve the perceptions.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the previous survey, done via home landlines, was outdated and only reached one demographic.

She said the feedback would be on the "actual experience, not the perception", of services with the new measurement tools.

The results would be quarterly and she said it would allow for year-round improvement.

Chadwick said a pre-election report would be sent to every household which would inform voters ahead of the election.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

Grey Power secretary Geoffrey Shekell said it would "be difficult to be independent" and suggested the move may have been to cut costs.

"It will be a skewed sample," he said and he thought the results should be revealed before the election to be able to make an informed decision.

Evolve Rotorua secretary Ben Sandford said it was important for the community to have a chance to provide feedback to the council.

"We hope any changes will be positive."

Mokoia Community Association manager Mary Nicholas said the change was a good idea and meant locals could experience something before they gave feedback.

She said the council was "community-focused" and she was not concerned about the reliability of the survey results.

Williams said the council had changed how it measured performance, and people would now be invited to complete a survey once they used a council service.

"Satisfaction is an important indicator but is just one indicator of performance," he said.

He said the model had been "highly successful" with more people providing a response and from people who had a direct experience.

The results from this year's survey are currently being compiled and will be available in the annual report in October.

Snapshot of the 2018 Community Satisfaction Survey

- 93 per cent of residents were satisfied with the appearance and cleanliness of Rotorua city centre.

- 33 per cent were not very satisfied with roads in the district.

- 63 per cent of residents were satisfied with how rates were spent on services and facilities provided by council.

- 55 per cent strongly approved/approved of decisions and/or actions of the council in past 12 months.