I read the heartbreaking article about large numbers of unwanted cats and dogs inundating animal rescue shelters. Although not about Rotorua specifically I am assuming the situation is much the same here.

It said warming temperatures (global warming) is causing year-round breeding.

Unless such organisations as the SPCA are prepared to get political and make law changes I can't see anything changing anytime soon.

Nationwide microchipping should be compulsory and owners held to account.

Advertisement

New Zealand has a large feral cat problem but it is out of sight and out of mind.

Humane euthanasia is preferable to neuter and release. A cat may not be able to breed but it can still kill birds.

As long as we continue to pussy foot around this issue, unwanted cats in particular will breed and live miserable lives.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Empty houses



Mr and Mrs Holden, (Letters, July 24 ) please do not think for one minute that I am targeting people such as yourselves in regard to Airbnbs.

The objects of my scorn are the complete houses that stand empty between the times of letting. Yours is a bread and breakfast without the breakfast, and as you so rightfully say you do not affect the housing market one jot.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz