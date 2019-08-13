I read with interest the column by Jane Trask (Opinion, August 10) on the proposed abortion law change to decriminalise abortion.

All I can say is that I support this move wholeheartedly and remember the vitriolic statements and letters about the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act in the 1970s.

I, along with many other women, worked long and hard for this bill to become law. Now I am older it is good to see the younger women of this land taking up the cause for more reform.

Like many older women we have seen some changes for

