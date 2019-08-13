I read with interest the column by Jane Trask (Opinion, August 10) on the proposed abortion law change to decriminalise abortion.

All I can say is that I support this move wholeheartedly and remember the vitriolic statements and letters about the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act in the 1970s.

I, along with many other women, worked long and hard for this bill to become law. Now I am older it is good to see the younger women of this land taking up the cause for more reform.

Like many older women we have seen some changes for women but there is still a way to go.

Without sounding patronising, keep going sisters and all supportive brothers as well.

Margaret Rowland

Pyes Pa



Euthanasia criteria

In response to the feature article titled "Matter of Life and Death" (News, August 10 ), written by Dawn Picken (Inside story, August 10).

The unfortunate thing is this family whose experience started the article would not have been eligible under the End of Life Choice Bill being debated.

There are six criteria for eligibility in this bill, and all must be met:

1. Over the age of 18 and; 2. NZ Citizen or long-term resident and; 3. Have a terminal illness with a prognosis of six months or less to live and; 4. Have unbearable suffering and; 5. Be in an irreversible state of decline of capability and; 6. Be mentally competent (both at the time of application and administration).

This bill is disappointing for many and, like many others around the world, cannot include people suffering from dementia or Alzheimers, or even strokes as for a start no prognosis of life expectancy can be predicted.

It's also important to point out that the patient themselves must be the ones to make the request, and not a family member or even the person holding the power of attorney.

Esther Richards

Tauranga

