On August 3, we became aware of a burst sewer main at the red brick building at Kuirau Park, housing the public toilets, park gardeners and the Friends of the Library.

The stench was overpowering as the effluent gushed from the area of the men's toilet. A phone call to the Rotorua Lakes Council drew an immediate response.

Within two hours, Infracore had repaired the damage and cleaned the area. Business as usual resumed.

With minimal fuss and efficiency, the supervisor said his team had discovered a baton had been lodged in a downpipe, which had blocked the discharge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In

headline

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.