On August 3, we became aware of a burst sewer main at the red brick building at Kuirau Park, housing the public toilets, park gardeners and the Friends of the Library.

The stench was overpowering as the effluent gushed from the area of the men's toilet. A phone call to the Rotorua Lakes Council drew an immediate response.

Within two hours, Infracore had repaired the damage and cleaned the area. Business as usual resumed.

With minimal fuss and efficiency, the supervisor said his team had discovered a baton had been lodged in a downpipe, which had blocked the discharge.

In his view this was vandalism. We were impressed at the efficiency and good-natured manner in which this unpleasant task was undertaken and wish, through your columns, to thank the council.

Willy Ducre

President, Friends of the Library



headline



A Rotorua Daily Post (News, August 7 ) headlines predict a $10 million blowout at the Lakes DHB.

Is it not time to look at the number of people employed in administration as opposed to the number employed in medical roles?

I have the impression that like most organisations be they private, council or government we have lost sight of the staff that actually do the job and produce the revenue.

Try and learn from the late Lee Iacocca who turned the Chrysler Motor Corporation around by running an efficient trim organisation.

Alan Deverson

Rotorua

