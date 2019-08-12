Thank you F Gardner of Tauranga (Letters, August 9) for enlightening us.

The Memorial Park to the CBD walkway is long overdue.

It is required for walking/biking safety as well as seamlessly connecting the area (much of which is family residential) along the foreshore to down town.

First question: Why did some councillors vote against proceeding further, when the surveys clearly show that 70 per cent are in favour of it proceeding?

Second question: What else is being turned down by the council where there is clear evidence that a project should go ahead to a next stage at the very least?

Third question: How many projects are given the green light when a survey clearly shows 70/30 against it proceeding for safety and other pertinent reasons? (Abridged)



Charmian Brown

Tauranga



Consultation is poor

In a recent letter (Letters, June 1 ), I highlighted the disturbing trend of poor community consultation processes, in my view, undertaken by the Tauranga City Council.

An example of this are the comments of F. Gardner (Letters, August 9 ) in which he states that 70 per cent of those surveyed by the TCC favoured the proposed walkway from the Strand to Memorial Park.

The information concerning this walkway provided to the public only contained positive outcomes, with no negative aspects addressed such as privacy issues, environmental impacts or climate change implications.

This bias of information presented to the public renders the results of this survey invalid and the council quite rightly has deferred its decision.

Dr Meg Butler

Welcome Bay

