Thank you F Gardner of Tauranga (Letters, August 9) for enlightening us.

The Memorial Park to the CBD walkway is long overdue.

It is required for walking/biking safety as well as seamlessly connecting the area (much of which is family residential) along the foreshore to down town.

First question: Why did some councillors vote against proceeding further, when the surveys clearly show that 70 per cent are in favour of it proceeding?

Second question: What else is being turned down by the council where there is clear evidence that a project should go ahead to a next

Consultation is poor

