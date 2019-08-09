An invitation to address the Taradale Branch of the U3A on Wednesday gave me a welcome reason for a flying visit to Hawke's Bay.

Wednesday was the kind of glorious winter's day that features strongly in my memories of an idyllic Hawke's Bay childhood and for some inexplicable reason returning to Hawke's Bay seems to put the world into perspective for me and matters which usually escape my attention got noticed.

The large audience that assembled in the Taradale Town Hall asked some of the most thoughtful and penetrating questions I've ever encountered at a kind of meeting I speak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.