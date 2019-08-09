With the New Zealand International Film Festival starting on August 29, it's time to grab a brochure and work out your must see list.

From action-packed thrillers to exquisitely intimate stories - there's something to suit every taste.

I'm really looking forward to watching the opening film "La Belle Epoque" which pivots around an unusual way of having a second chance at love. Described as a "crowd-pleaser", this film looks charming and engrossing in equal measures.

If you love fashion films, and who wouldn't after last year's "Yellow Is Forbidden", there are two strong fashion based films in this year's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's on