I ought to be writing about Trump, just as everyone who wrote in the 1930s ought to have been writing about the rise of fascism. Fascism was catastrophic. Trump is catastrophic. He is the incarnation of the male id. He is the worst human being in the worst possible place. He is limitlessly vain, greedy and cruel and limitlessly ignorant of his own vanity, greed and cruelty. He knows nothing of his own knowing nothing. If the west emerges from his presidency not on fire, not in a depression and not at war it will be a bloody miracle.

