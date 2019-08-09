COMMENT: Abortion is such a loaded word, full of emotion and personal opinions -- warranted or unwanted.

Defined as the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy, abortion, very simply, divides all those who choose to discuss it.

I've always been pro-choice. I believe every woman deserves the right to make her own informed choices about her own body.

Prior to having children I used to think abortion would be something I would consider if the circumstances ever arose.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Post-children, I'm unsure if I would, or could, consider it in the same way but this hasn't changed how I feel about

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.