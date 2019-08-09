Hawke's Bay cancer sufferers were given a glimmer of hope last year when it was proposed that an aged linear accelerator from Palmerston North would be sent to Hastings - ending the 400km round-trip for those in the region seeking radiation treatment.

And although it is still a while away, a recent Government announcement means it will instead be a state-of-the-art machine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, along with Health Minister David Clark, announced they would fund the replacement of half of all the country's radiation machines, with 12 linear accelerator (Linac) machines to be purchased over the next three years.

The $25 million spend over three years comes as part of the $1.7 billion the Government earmarked for health services in May's Budget.

The replacement Linacs will mean cancer sufferers in Hawke's Bay, Northland and Taranaki won't have to travel to a larger centre for treatment.

Radiation therapy is involved in about 40 per cent of all cancer cures.

Linear accelerators (Linacs) are used to deliver external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients. They can provide individualised treatments based on a patient's specific needs and are operated by radiation therapists.

The new Linac machines are more efficient, providing the same intensity of treatment in less overall time than an older model - freeing up capacity to treat more people.

Ardern said the new machines offered radiation treatment in more regions than ever before, ensuring improved treatment and fairer access to cancer care in the provinces.

They will provide more precise treatment to patients and would help lead to faster recovery times.

"We know for some lung cancers, newer technology can reduce treatment times from as much as six weeks to as little as three days. It can also mean improved life expectancy when every day is precious," Ardern said.

"A cancer plan that works has to be comprehensive and must include radiation treatment as well as pharmaceuticals and preventative measures."

Ardern said that one in two people with cancer would benefit from the use of radiation therapy. Yet only one in three are currently accessing these services.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical directorate service director, Paula Jones, said it is "great news" for the public.

Currently, in some cases, when an oncologist recommends radiation treatment as the preferred method, Jones said patients were instead choosing "more interventional treatment" such as surgery to avoid the impact on their lives of moving away from home for up to six weeks at a time.

This was particularly pertinent to those from lower-socioeconomic areas and deprived communities. "Now, it will be an option for them," she said.

"It's going to mean that our patients are getting the most appropriate treatment closer to home, where there is support; psychosocial and family support."

It may mean patients are able to continue working while they have treatment.

Jones said it is going to help make their services more equitable, compared to other parts of the country.

Patients would also be able to "benefit from modern technological advancements" by having a new machine.

It is due to arrive by 2020/21.

However, Jones admits there is "quite a bit of work to make that come to fruition", with a purpose-built bunker, required to house the machine.

"That will become clear in the coming weeks and months and will help inform our business case and what options we put forward."

She said they also needed to consider where they would house the equipment, what other health services would need to be in close proximity, and how it would be staffed.

"It's likely at this point that Mid-Central will provide staff. That's how we currently do it under our contractual relationship with Mid-Central, they'll provide the equipment and the staff and we'll provide the facility to deliver the service from."

The second tranche of the Government's cancer response plan will be the release of the Interim Cancer Action Plan later this month.