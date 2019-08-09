Hawke's Bay cancer sufferers were given a glimmer of hope last year when it was proposed that an aged linear accelerator from Palmerston North would be sent to Hastings - ending the 400km round-trip for those in the region seeking radiation treatment.

And although it is still a while away, a recent Government announcement means it will instead be a state-of-the-art machine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, along with Health Minister David Clark, announced they would fund the replacement of half of all the country's radiation machines, with 12 linear accelerator (Linac) machines to be purchased over the next three years.

