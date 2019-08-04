On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tremains general manager Stuart Christensen said that the increase was mainly caused by the increase in property values over the last few years.
"Properties that would have sold for around the $700,000-$800,000 mark are now going for over a million," Christensen said.
"The boost of people coming in from the bigger regions is also helping with them selling up and heading to Hawke's Bay for either the lifestyle or job options and those from the bigger regions selling up are finding they can get a lot for around that million dollar price."
However, the number of $1m plus properties being sold across the country dropped by 11.2 per cent compared to the first half of 2018.
In the first half of 2019 approximately 628 fewer houses over the million-dollar-mark were sold when compared to the same time last year –decreasing from 5,591 to 4,963.
Auckland was at the forefront of this decline, with 722 fewer high-end houses being sold.
For Christensen the national decline is showing that although the bigger regions such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are seeing a drop the regions are feeling that boost.
"We're seeing plenty of people coming in from the bigger regions and from what they get from regions such as Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga and even Christchurch they see they can get a lot out of a home in Hawke's Bay and are picking up those high market, higher value properties," Christensen said.
Norwell said there was an expectation that Auckland would perform "relatively well" in the million dollar report so it was "interesting to see a -17.3 per cent drop in sales of million dollar plus homes so far this year.
"However, when you look at the bigger picture, it aligns with the shift we've been seeing over the past few months as Aucklanders continue to search for more affordable properties and lifestyles in various regions and median prices in the region have stabilised.
"It's always promising to see an increase in sales across other parts of the country where real estate continues to go from strength-to-strength.
"With some renewed confidence entering the market including in Auckland in the last few months, it will be interesting to see what happens in the second half of the year."