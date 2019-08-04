The number of $1 million-plus properties being sold in Hawke's Bay has spiked, bucking a nationwide trend.

The number of properties being sold in Hawke's Bay has increased by 47.4 per cent from 38 sales in the first half of 2018 to 56 sales in the first half of 2019.

Reinz chief executive Bindi Norwell said the increase was not surprising.

"It's a really strong result for Hawke's Bay and not surprising.

"Hawke's Bay has been increasing in value for quite some time now.

"It's a popular place to live, it's more affordable compared to some other regions, it has

