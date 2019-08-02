Such was the damage caused by the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake, that returned servicemen who had been through World War I remarked it reminded them of the ruins of cities seen in France.

Havelock North Borough Council paid £170 (2019: $18,200) to men to clear away the debris from wrecked village buildings on the day of the earthquake.

When assistance was announced by the government to help with the clean-up, the government would give £50 ($5300) as the work had started before the subsidy was announced. A protest to the prime minister, George Forbes, about this was unsuccessful.

