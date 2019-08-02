Praise to Ms Delight Gartlein (Letters July 24) and Dorothy de L. Collins (Letters, July 29) for again raising the issue of the proposed lakefront boardwalk.

If it is built I expect, unless it could be cleaned up every morning, it would soon become called the "Bird**** Boardwalk" as it would become an ideal roosting place for the many waterfowl which frequent the area.

I wrote about this likely problem months ago and also the lakeweed which will be washed on to it by northerly winds, but expect that council members do not read, or choose to ignore, many of

