Praise to Ms Delight Gartlein (Letters July 24) and Dorothy de L. Collins (Letters, July 29) for again raising the issue of the proposed lakefront boardwalk.

If it is built I expect, unless it could be cleaned up every morning, it would soon become called the "Bird**** Boardwalk" as it would become an ideal roosting place for the many waterfowl which frequent the area.

I wrote about this likely problem months ago and also the lakeweed which will be washed on to it by northerly winds, but expect that council members do not read, or choose to ignore, many of our letters to the editor.

R.G. Mayes

Rotorua



Road of rubbish



The road between the luge and Lake Rd turn-off - Fairy Springs and Old Taupo Rd - is absolutely disgraceful.

It is covered in litter - plastic, coffee cups, burger wrappers, drink bottles, is it not the council's responsibility to keep this clean, what are we paying rates for?

Anyone coming into Rotorua from the north would be horrified at the state.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Compliance issue

Upon further research it is clear that a statement made in my letter (Saturday, July 20) was not entirely correct. There are a number of 18-20kw airshed compliant, wood burner models that are available with the wetback function that also meet the absurdly harsh low emission level of .6grams of particles/kg of wood burnt.

Prior to the Rotorua District Council Air Quality Control Bylaw 2017, that came into force on August 24, 2017, the permitted emission level for wood burners was 1.5g/kg (accepted by the Ministry for the Environment) so after the bylaw came into effect an even lower restriction was applied. Sounds like a double standard to me.

However, I am reliably informed that there will be thousands of homes that will not be wood burner, airshed compliant by the cut off date of January 31, 2020 for various reasons like the very considerable cost to the homeowner and the sheer volume of new installation work to be carried out. Also the red tape and compliance conditions for local installers is a minefield being enforced by the local council which slows installation work up even further.

So good luck to the local, authorised enforcement officers tasked with informing the non-compliant homeowners before or during next winter of the consequences/penalties, because I think they are going to need it.

Steve R Franklin

Pukehangi



Tapsell needs recognising



In a new feeling of patriotism is it not time we recognised some of our elders who are not recognised in our city but who deserve recognition for the wonderful work they did in the formation of what we are to day?

We have the Sir Howard Morrison centre, a wonderful singer who brought Rotorua to the world.

But what about Sir Peter Tapsell, a surgeon supreme. He worked his wonders in the surgical theatre creating new life to tired limbs - a very gifted and loved surgeon.

He rose to even greater heights as Speaker of the House.

We in Rotorua owe him a great deal.

I had lunch with him one day and chided him that to leave surgery for a career in politics was a backward step.

His reply: "The only change in our society has to happen from the top. I intend to try to make that change."

We should make an effort to mark the legacy of Peter Tapsell in some positive way.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

