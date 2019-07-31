COMMENT

I was in Wellington this week in support of the rally challenging the Ministry for Children, formerly CYFS, taking and separating children from their families.

But I felt there was something else stirring, upsetting the large crowd in front of Parliament buildings.

You could feel it, it was in the air, on the faces of those present and in the speeches delivered on the steps of Parliament.

Reports say this is happening all around the country too at the smaller, localised rallies. So I'm not the only one picking up on the vibes.

The ground is shifting and I believe it's going to get more forceful over the coming months.

The occupation of Ihumātao has also added another level of disquiet. There are some Māori, not all, getting impatient and intolerant towards a Government they believe does not want to listen to the issues they are raising, that are important to them.

The continued incarceration of Māori, abysmal health statics, poor and inadequate housing, wages that do not meet basic household needs.

The list gets longer each month. I hope the Government doesn't underestimate the shift in attitude towards them. I could definitely feel it.

The Wellington rally was well attended for a Tuesday. I always hear grumbling and the question "how do the unemployed find the time to take part in rallies, protests and land occupations"? How anyone would know the protesters are unemployed beats me.

That's a presumption. They were dressed warmly, if not exactly stylishly, they didn't look unkempt to me although that's always in the eye of the beholder. But they were overwhelmingly Māori.

The ones most affected by matters of wellbeing or rather the lack thereof. I saw many of the people I had worked with over the years in the social service sector. I presume like me they are still working.

I saw Whanau Ora work colleagues from around the country making the time to be present at the rally too.

These are on the ground, frontline workers. They are well connected within their communities and can usually name all the vulnerable struggling families. Those parked up on the sidelines.

These workers have experienced and observed the high handed approach Government agencies take when dealing with the poor. The so called "undeserving".

The Māori Enquiry into the Ministry for Children's handling of the separation of Māori children from their families has caused the flood gates to open.

For the first time families impacted by the actions of the ministry, will have an opportunity to speak and be heard.

Māori midwives, clinicians, family court workers and social workers are asking too for an opportunity to have their voices heard. The Māori Enquiry, that I am part of, will be listening with a willingness to understand.

Over the years when Māori families acknowledged there was a problem with safety for a child in his or her home, they offered to provide another family home where the child would be safe, away from harm.

Many times it was the grandparents who stepped forward and put up their hand. The Ministry for Children would decline these offers saying "where there's smoke there's fire".

With three external inquiries into the ministry's uplifting practices about to get under way, one will be for Māori with Māori by Māori, it's now the Ministry's long overdue turn.

Although in their case it could well be "where there's smoke there's a raging fire".