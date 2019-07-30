BAY NEWS BITES

The Russell community turned out in droves to celebrate the delivery of a brand-new ambulance.

St John Russell station manager Peter Waskowsky said about 50 people attended the gathering at the ambulance station on July 21, where the keys were handed over and the vehicle was blessed.

The vehicle is one 14 Volkswagen First Response Units that were handed over to St John at a launch event in Auckland earlier this month.

They are designed specifically to support New Zealand's rural and remote communities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other towns to get them were Pongaroa, Porangahau, Maungaturoto, Dargaville, Hahei, Mokau, Opunake, Murupara, Waihau Bay,

Related articles:

Family history

Art exhibition

Musical trio

Creative food

Adventure films

Seeing Red