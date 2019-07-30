The sale of 45 per cent of the Port of Napier should be a wake-up call for councils. In Rotorua, our debt is not excessive, but I see little chance of it being reduced in my lifetime.

Time for some forward-thinking. The council does not need its own chambers or the Howard Morrison Centre, or other buildings I could name in the city. The market is right: why not sell part or all of some of our assets?

The council would be much better-paying rent than interest and would give ratepayers a few years at least from rate increases.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore



Spending priorities

I see the subject of the state of the CBD (News, July 25) is in the news again. As this is a local body election year, I suggest that candidates explain to ratepayers their position on whether or not money should be spent on supporting inner-city property owners, or the tourist industry.

Peter Dare

Rotorua



World Cup whinge

The ruling on the Cricket World Cup controversy is nothing but another farce. Brits ruling on a British team on British turf. It's nothing but a biased load of codswallop.

English batsman Ben Stokes reacts to finishing tied with the Black Caps at the end of the second innings. Photo / Photosport

It's meant to be a sporting event, not an ego-boosting exercise. Come on already. Put sporting spirit back into sport.

Then and only then will our up and coming generation compete with a fair and honest enthusiasm. (Abridged)

KM Keating

Rotorua

