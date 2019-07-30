The sale of 45 per cent of the Port of Napier should be a wake-up call for councils. In Rotorua, our debt is not excessive, but I see little chance of it being reduced in my lifetime.

Time for some forward-thinking. The council does not need its own chambers or the Howard Morrison Centre, or other buildings I could name in the city. The market is right: why not sell part or all of some of our assets?

The council would be much better-paying rent than interest and would give ratepayers a few years at least from rate increases.

Alf

Spending priorities

World Cup whinge

