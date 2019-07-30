On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The sale of 45 per cent of the Port of Napier should be a wake-up call for councils. In Rotorua, our debt is not excessive, but I see little chance of it being reduced in my lifetime.
Time for some forward-thinking. The council does not need its own chambers or the Howard Morrison Centre, or other buildings I could name in the city. The market is right: why not sell part or all of some of our assets?
The council would be much better-paying rent than interest and would give ratepayers a few years at least from rate increases.
I see the subject of the state of the CBD (News, July 25) is in the news again. As this is a local body election year, I suggest that candidates explain to ratepayers their position on whether or not money should be spent on supporting inner-city property owners, or the tourist industry.
Peter Dare Rotorua
World Cup whinge
The ruling on the Cricket World Cup controversy is nothing but another farce. Brits ruling on a British team on British turf. It's nothing but a biased load of codswallop.
It's meant to be a sporting event, not an ego-boosting exercise. Come on already. Put sporting spirit back into sport.
Then and only then will our up and coming generation compete with a fair and honest enthusiasm. (Abridged)
