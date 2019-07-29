So let me set the scene.

It is 2029 and the age of the e-car or i-car or whatever the plug-it-into-a-socket things are called is well and truly upon the world...except for Cuba because 1956 Plymouths and 1963 Chevrolets do not run on electricity.

They are petrol drinkers and their classic kind have always ruled the roads of that land.

In a decade's time the world of wheels may well be battery driven.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That's the current prediction, and the way the top gun car makers are starting to turn them out it is highly likely that will be the way

Related articles: