What. A. Game.

As advertised, Byford's Readimix Taihape and Waverley Harvesting Border have topped themselves with another incredible Tasman Tanning Division 1 championship final at Cooks Gardens today – all 100 minutes of it.

And this time, the history books will smile on Taihape, who clawed their way back from a horror start to deadlock the match 26-26 by fulltime, before their gutsy forward pack combined to go over for what proved the match-winning try in the first period of extra time, 31-26.

Once again delivering in a "road game", the underdogs held on to claim the championship for their

