It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence? Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episode involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends. Rachel Wise tells it like it is. Mostly.


I spent a morning hanging out at the hospital yesterday, just a casual visit to get all my metalwork X-rayed and check that it's all where it should be.

It makes a change to be strolling in bearing an appointment card, not arriving by

