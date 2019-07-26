An investor group has launched legal action against ANZ in Wellington High Court for breaching its duties and potentially showing negligence as a banker to Ross Asset Management.

Ross Asset Management was the biggest Ponzi scheme that ever happened in NZ when it unfolded in 2012 – it is said investors had $450 million with Ross but only $10m was recovered.

In reality the figure invested was closer to $110m as most of the $450m were accumulated fictitious returns. About 200 have signed up to the claim so far.

Meanwhile in Australia, the Financial Review profiled one of the victims

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: