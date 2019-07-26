FROM PARLIAMENT

The government's medicinal cannabis policy could lead to gang members being involved in growing the drug. Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti says reputational requirements for licence holders under the policy are too weak and need strengthening.

In the past few weeks the government has released proposals for a medicinal cannabis scheme and placed these out for discussion.

Last year we constructed the National Party's comprehensive medicinal cannabis policy as the Reti Medicinal Cannabis Bill and we take some pride in our policies that have been copy pasted into the government's proposals.

We have several concerns with the plan. The first

