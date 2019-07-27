If anyone can truly empathise with the Muslim community's suffering in the aftermath of the March 15 Christchurch Mosque massacres it's members of the Baha'i faith. Like Muslims, persecution and oppression has dogged them, forcing many from their homeland. Jill Nicholas speaks to one of those people, Rotorua's Arash Alaeinia.

He was only a wee boy when his Baha'i mother fled Iran for sanctuary in the UK but it still rendered Arash a stateless person, one without a passport as have been Muslim Mohabat Khan Malak and Palestinian Nabhi Mansour (Our People, March 23, 2019 and June 8, 2014 respectively).

