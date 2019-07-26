What I have missed in the discussion of Airbnbs is how their prevalence has changed our neighbourhoods.

On my short street alone there are at least six whole houses that used to be rented or owner-occupied that are now Airbnbs.

That not only has reduced the number of available rentals, but it has completely changed the community.

The familiar faces and families are gone. Every few days new people drive up and stay overnight.

Delight Gartlein
Ngongotahā

Buzz word

A buzz word among the glitterati of boardrooms around New Zealand is 'governance', that mystical skill that rock-star board

Emission charge

