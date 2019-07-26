What I have missed in the discussion of Airbnbs is how their prevalence has changed our neighbourhoods.

On my short street alone there are at least six whole houses that used to be rented or owner-occupied that are now Airbnbs.

That not only has reduced the number of available rentals, but it has completely changed the community.

The familiar faces and families are gone. Every few days new people drive up and stay overnight.

Delight Gartlein

Ngongotahā



Buzz word

A buzz word among the glitterati of boardrooms around New Zealand is 'governance', that mystical skill that rock-star board members apparently have.

But what they really mean is they've learnt to speak a type of language that is unique to PhD courses, and not well understood by lower minions like you and I. But nonetheless, the concept of governing is missing in NZ.

A country that was governed would have a policy to limit the number of houses individuals could own because housing is a public good. If you disagree, ask yourself what the point of government is. Government's role is not (to the surprise of many) limited to protecting the rich. (Abridged)

GJ Philip

Taupo



Emission charge

I agree with Federated Farmers about adding a greenhouse emission charge (News, July 25), especially when there is no alternative vehicle available whatsoever that can tow a horse float or for that matter a trailer.

Everybody thinks farmers are rich and can afford this tax well they're not.

Many are heavily in debt to the bank and often live on the bread line once all the expenses have been taken out.

This vehicle tax just makes it that much harder and is unfair.

As far as I can see the powers to be are trying to stick up a wall between rural and town folk.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

