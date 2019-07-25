After 30 years our most progressive and holistic piece of legislation – the Resource Management Act – is about to get a thorough overhaul, something which stakeholder groups on all sides are welcoming.

That reaction alone proves reform of the act is due, if not overdue.

But is its reputation as a "difficult" law entirely justified? Or has circumstance and a good deal of tinkering by way of amendment caused it to fray?

Having worked closely with the RMA through its first decade in existence and helped "bed in" the first district plan approved under the act (for the Hauraki

