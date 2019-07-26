More than 300 people have been caught illegally taking shellfish from Hawke's Bay beaches in just two and half years, frustrating those who keep watch over the region's wild coast.

All in all, more than 8000 illegally taken shellfish have been seized from the stretch of coast from Mahia down to Central Hawke's Bay and parts of northern Wairarapa since the start of 2017, figures released under the Official Information Act reveal.

Paua was the poachers' shellfish of choice with 4473 seized by MPI officers, followed by 457 kina. Other assorted shellfish taken totalled 3723.

The figures show that 340

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: