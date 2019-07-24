It was a very public let down. Thanks, but no thanks. Noeline Taurua was overlooked by selectors in 2015 when she put her name forward for selection as Silver Ferns coach.

Janine Southby got the job. Like thousands of New Zealanders, I thought she was perfect for the job.

A former seasoned Silver Ferns player, elite coaching experience, highly respected by her peers and the New Zealand public. Didn't happen.

It was obvious by her reaction that Noeline Taurua is an exceptional woman. She didn't spit the dummy, raise a middle finger to New Zealand and go off bitter and twisted.

She merely went to Australia to coach her new team Sunshine Coast Lightning to back-to-back premierships.

Making it abundantly clear, by their successes, what we missed out on.

She got to be Silver Ferns coach when the job came up again in 2018.

Her contract was for 12 months only and she continued to coach Sunshine Coast Lightning at the same time.

She has maintained a gruelling work schedule travelling between Australia and New Zealand.

It is due to her outstanding coaching of the Silver Ferns over the past 12 months that put us on the winner's podium last Saturday night in Liverpool.

It's hard to believe the Silver Ferns couldn't even score a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The turnaround in their performance has been spectacular. In Liverpool, they won the Netball World Cup 2019 against Australia 52 to 51.

They beat England in the semi-finals 47 to 45. These games were heart attack material. I had to look away; I do this sometimes when watching a movie on TV.

If I think I won't like the finish, I turn it off just before the end. Watching on Sunday I just prayed we could pull it off. We did. The last time we stood proud as winners of the world cup was in 2003.

How do you go about turning a team around? Taking them from good to great?

Noeline's coaching style has been described as one of leadership. A style more often attributed to business than sport.

Her players talk about clear, forthright communication skills and guiding and coaching them to achieve their full potential.

She not only inspires them to be the best they can be she empowers them to go for it.

Casey Kopua, in her final game for the Silver Ferns, put it succinctly, "We had no dickheads in our team, so it was easy. There was no babysitting or managing people, everyone was just there for the right reason and that's why she's such a good coach ... She goes outside the box, which some coaches don't do. Definitely, the best coach I've ever been coached by".

Watching the celebrations and congratulations pouring in for the team and coach I couldn't help but think of Noeline's late father, Kingi Taurua, Ngapuhi elder.

We worked together at Radio Waatea in Auckland years ago.

He had this bald head and a full facial and head tattoo, moko. Initially, I was quite scared of him. He looked so fierce. He was anything but fierce.

A wonderful, kind work colleague, full of wisdom who adored speaking te reo Māori. For many years he was the face of Waitangi Day protests at Te Tii Marae.

He saw service overseas in Vietnam with the New Zealand Army. He would have been so proud of his daughter.

Noeline Taurua's late father, Kingi Taurua, a wonderful, kind work colleague, full of wisdom who adored speaking te reo Māori.

Our team played their hearts out and we can be proud too of their efforts. But we must acknowledge the coaching energy put in by Noeline over the past 12 months.

She brought New Zealand back in from the desert. She had in-depth knowledge of the game to see what was required and demanded that of her team.

And like a true leader, she held herself accountable for her own performance too. Flying back to Australia Noeline can hold her head high. She has allowed us to do the same. Kia kaha, Noeline.