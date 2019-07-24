A salary cap in the National Basketball League will prompt players to gravitate to franchises where they can potentially double their income, thus making it difficult for the smaller franchises to retain them, according to Taranaki coach David Bublitz.

Rangers mentor Jeff Green says a pay ceiling will inflate the worth of some Kiwis who already "are getting paid some very stupid money and they aren't worth it" while Jets counterpart Tim McTamney believes it's a wait-and-see approach into the unknown.


Slapping a salary cap on the National Basketball League isn't necessarily going to bridge the fiscal disparities

Related articles: