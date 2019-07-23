COMMENT

I remember having measles as a child. I stayed home from school for what seemed like a long time. I can't remember how long it was but I was bored.

Luckily I didn't have a very bad dose — no scars.

My children were all vaccinated. For me it was important. I also remember taking the bus from Dannevirke to Woodville on a bitterly cold and foggy winter's day to take one of my children to be vaccinated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Don't ask me why the clinic was in Woodville, I can't remember. I do remember my feet and hands feeling frozen,

Related articles: