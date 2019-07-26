I like wine.

Pinot gris, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc or syrah - I'm not afraid to admit I like it all.

But this month, I've chosen to go dry for July.

Why? Because I want to prove I can do it. I want to practice socialising sober.

I'm in my late 20s. I'm too young to be swapping wine for tea and biscuits on a Saturday night just yet, but too old to be downing a glass of cheap sauvignon while bopping to Snoop Dogg at a night club past midnight.

Although, I'd still do it with a few pinots in me. Don't judge!

My point is, it's hard for a nearly 30-year-old to go out and not drink alcohol. There's too much peer pressure.

This month I've been invited to birthday celebrations and the odd social event, which have all involved booze - and I have stayed dry through it all.

The hardest part was not giving up alcohol, but fending off the peer pressure.

"Just have one, it won't hurt you."

"Come on; I'll pour you a glass."

"Are you not even going to have a glass with me on my birthday?"

I've poured cold water on all of those situations.

But there was one question that stuck.

"How are you going to celebrate going without booze for an entire month?" they said.

"Well, I'm going to have a drink," I said.

So what really was the whole idea of going dry for July? I've saved money, I've proved a point - but is it healthy to go 31 days without something only to pick up the habit right where I left off?

Perhaps after August 1, I'll just make a conscious effort year-round and feel free to pour the pinot (but not too much) on social occasions.

That way, there's no pressure.