I like wine.

Pinot gris, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc or syrah - I'm not afraid to admit I like it all.

But this month, I've chosen to go dry for July.

Why? Because I want to prove I can do it. I want to practice socialising sober.

I'm in my late 20s. I'm too young to be swapping wine for tea and biscuits on a Saturday night just yet, but too old to be downing a glass of cheap sauvignon while bopping to Snoop Dogg at a night club past midnight.

Although, I'd still do it with a few pinots