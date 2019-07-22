ON THE SAME PAGE

There is a musical backbeat to my ramblings this week so feel free to hum if you don't know the words.

It all started with Mrs P and I intending to make the most of the weekend, seize the day, get out early and walk George The Dog.

Naturally, because it's us (or rather one of us, ahem), we had to have coffee first, put some washing on, fill the dishwasher, ring the kids, make a grocery list, vacuum the lounge and get the frozen chicken out of the freezer for that night's dinner before we could set foot outside.

