Adventure and inspiration at its best and a diverse line up of exciting films.

The 2019 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival 'Best of the Fest' tour arrives in Rotorua next week.

"The content, the magnitude of the exploits, along with the cinematography makes for an impressive programme that will truly inspire Rotorua's adventure community," says local organiser, Brett Cotter.

"It's great to bring the 2019 tour to Rotorua, so slide, glide, ski or paddle your way to the Harvest Centre Auditorium on Malfroy St for an inspiring night out."

Advertisement

This is internationally recognised as one of the world's premier mountain film festival events.

"Viewers can expect up-close adventures, emotive and insightful content, showcasing people getting out there and doing it" adds Cotter.

He's a veteran of adventure film festivals, so really knows his stuff. He has been running the highly successful Big Bike Film Nights for half a decade alongside Cycle Chic and adventure feature film screenings.

The 2019 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival really is 'Best of the Fest.' The programme includes Best New Zealand award winner, ISOlation, where New Zealander Sophie Ballagh and Tasmanian Ewan Blyth, two paddlers with adventurous spirits, undertake a self-supported sea kayak expedition in Antarctica.

They embarked on a journey beyond wilderness to connect with a land of ice and penguins. "We love Antarctica," said Ballagh. "It's where we fell in love, it's where we've learned and grown as adventurers - it's truly our home away from home. This was not a standard adrenalin-based expedition; it was for the soul."

The Award for the Best Climbing film is a German production - Cerro Kishtwar – An Ice Cold Story.

Three alpinists set off to attempt an unclimbed face in the Kashmir mountains in India. The difficulties were greater than expected and they encountered hard technical climbing at high altitude.

"Let's just say things didn't go exactly according to plan" says Cotter.

Also in the line-up, is the riveting and award winning movie, 'Spectre Expedition - To the End of the Earth'. This adventure of a lifetime was filmed over a ten week period in Antarctica. It documents the 1700 kilometre, unsupported kite, ski, and man-hauling expedition to fulfil the daring dream of Wanaka's Mark Sedon, world famous UK climber Leo Houlding, and French Kiter Jean Burgun's to climb one of the most remote mountains on earth, Mount Spectre.

"Our Rotorua audience will savour this annual adventure film fest" says Cotter. "The collection is super-inspiring with something for everyone, and there's a surprise or two or three What could be better than sitting alongside fellow outdoor enthusiasts letting your imagination go wild and planning your next adventure?"

The NZ Mountain Film Festival 'Best of the Fest.' More information: www.mountainfilm.nz

When: 7pm on Thursday July 25. Where: Harvest Centre Auditorium, 324 Malfroy Road, Rotorua. Tickets: $20 for Adults and $16 for Under 17 years, available from The Outdoorsman Headquarters, on-line at www.trybooking.com/nz/ and door sales on the night at the Auditorium (cash only). Dates for the 2020 New Zealand Mountain Film & Book Festival June 26 to July 1 in Wanaka, Queenstown, July 2 to 4, and Cromwell, July 5.