Adventure and inspiration at its best and a diverse line up of exciting films.

The 2019 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival 'Best of the Fest' tour arrives in Rotorua next week.

"The content, the magnitude of the exploits, along with the cinematography makes for an impressive programme that will truly inspire Rotorua's adventure community," says local organiser, Brett Cotter.

"It's great to bring the 2019 tour to Rotorua, so slide, glide, ski or paddle your way to the Harvest Centre Auditorium on Malfroy St for an inspiring night out."

This is internationally recognised as one of the world's premier mountain

